FEATURE | Despite distrusting Russia, Syria remains tied to its oil

Russia first to send oil after Assad fell

Russia was first to send a tanker to Syria after Assad fell, and went on to supply 16.8 million barrels in 2025 — about 46,000 barrels per day — through 19 cargoes shipped between February 28 and December 31, according to Kpler data and one of the officials.

That has risen to an estimated 60,000 barrels per day this year, based on the Reuters calculations. Reuters tracked the names of 21 vessels, which arrive at Syrian ports from Russia on an almost weekly basis. All the vessels are currently under Western sanctions.

The increase marks a sharp break from previous years. Until 2025, Iran was Syria's dominant crude supplier, while Russia’s role was limited to occasional diesel shipments. Kpler data shows that all crude imports in 2024 — about 22.2 million barrels — came from Iran, which halted supplies after Assad’s fall.

Despite the government regaining control of oil fields in eastern Syria, domestic production remains limited. The country’s largest field, al-Omar in Deir Ezzor, produces about 5,000 barrels per day, while total domestic output stood at roughly 35,000 bpd in 2025, far below pre-war levels of 350,000 bpd.

Syria’s daily oil and fuel needs are estimated at between 120,000 and 150,000 barrels, according to the Syrian Petroleum Company and energy ministry officials, while additional volumes — estimated by officials at around 50,000 bpd — are smuggled from neighbouring Lebanon, which imports oil from a variety of sources including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The gap of about a third of domestic demand has been covered by the Russian shipments. The contracts were booked prior to the Iran war price shock and were bought at a discount to benchmark Brent crude prices, an official at the Syrian Company for Oil Transport familiar with the contracts said.

Syrian authorities announce in state media outlets when oil shipments arrive but do not disclose their origin, seemingly in recognition that Russia is unpopular domestically because of its military support for the Assad government.

The only delivery the government has identified was from ally Saudi Arabia in November, which it described as a grant.

Syrian officials acknowledge that the fate of the Russian bases often features in discussions between Damascus and Western capitals.

"Syria should do the right thing and what the majority of Syrians support and kick them out," US Republican congressman Joe Wilson said of the bases in a post on social media in April.