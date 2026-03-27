FEATURE | Conflict in Iran turns into a multi-billion dollar payday for oil majors

As Big Oil executives gathered this week and discussed the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies due to the war in Iran, there was one impact they did not address publicly: the multibillion-dollar windfall they will make because of soaring prices for the energy they sell.

Global benchmark Brent crude has so far averaged around $97 per barrel in March, up 33 per cent from the $69 average in February and even more from $65 in January.

The US-Israeli war on Iran that started on February 28 has halted a fifth of the world's supply that passes through the Strait of Hormuz waterway. Natural gas prices in some parts of the world have risen even more.

The situation could resemble 2022, when Big Oil broke records for profit after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine rocked energy markets. That year, oil companies rewarded shareholders with record dividends and share repurchases. Public outrage sparked calls for windfall-profit taxes.

"The first quarter is going to be phenomenal for these companies. I don't think there's any way around that," said Leo Mariani, a senior research analyst at Roth Capital Partners.

US shale producers and other companies without major operations in the Middle East should gain the most, benefiting from higher prices without costs associated with shut-in production, stranded tankers or expensive repairs to war-hit facilities. Still, executives said the big profits will probably not boost their planned capital spending on new production.