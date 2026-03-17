FEATURE | China boosted crude stockpiles at start of 2026, but is not using them

China continued to boost its crude oil inventories in the first two months of the year as strong imports and domestic output exceeded an increase in refinery production.

China's surplus of crude oil was 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd) in the January-February period, according to calculations based on official data.

The extra crude was down from a record high of 2.67 million bpd in December, but was still higher than the average of 1.13 million bpd for the whole of 2025.

China does not disclose the volumes of crude flowing into or out of its strategic and commercial stockpiles, but an estimate can be made by deducting the amount of oil processed from the total crude available from imports and domestic output.