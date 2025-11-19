FEATURE | California refinery closures spark pipeline race to West Coast as rival refiners bet on waterborne fuels

A race is on among energy companies to build a major fuel pipeline to the US west coast, a potentially lucrative prize as the planned closure of two California refineries threatens to send gasoline prices in the isolated market soaring.

Motorists in west coast states have long paid some of the country's highest fuel prices due to limited regional production, minimal connectivity to the Gulf Coast refining hub, and policies of far-leftist state governments.

There are no pipelines delivering fuel to California from across the Rocky Mountains and only a few pipelines deliver to the west coast from the gulf coast, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Phillips 66's Los Angeles plant began winding down operations in September and Valero Energy's Benicia refinery plans to close in April, threatening more price shocks for consumers but presenting an opportunity for pipeline operators.