Favourable markets drive Q3 results for Klaveness Combination Carriers

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) reported stronger financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, driven by more favourable markets and optimised trading.

EBITDA reached $24 million, a 33 per cent increase from the second quarter, while earnings before tax (EBT) rose 79 per cent to $12 million. Reflecting the improved performance, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, up significantly from $0.05 in Q2.