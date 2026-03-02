FACTBOX | Global oil and LNG dependence on the Middle East

India and other Asian economies are the world's most dependent countries on oil and gas from the Middle East, making them vulnerable if the widening conflict following Israeli and US attacks on Iran causes prolonged supply disruptions.

Following is a look at imports and stockpiles for major buyers of Middle Eastern oil and gas.

India:

The share of Middle Eastern oil in India's crude imports rose to the highest since late 2022 to 55 per cent in January or about 2.74 million barrels per day as refiners reduced their intake of Russian oil.

India has capacity for crude and refined fuel inventory, including that held by companies and in strategic petroleum reserves, to meet demand for about 74 days, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told lawmakers last month.

However, refining sources told Reuters that India's current crude and refined fuel inventory could last for about 20 to 25 days.

India, the fourth-largest LNG importer, buys about two-thirds of its supply from Qatar, the UAE and Oman, according to Kpler data.