FACTBOX | EU unveils measures to close loopholes in Russian oil ban

Fuel imports from countries still buying or blending Russian crude

The EU said operators should “exercise enhanced due diligence” with imports from Turkey, India, and China — the top importers of Russian crude. Buyers should also take caution when importing from countries “known for mixing crude of various origins.”

Imports from refineries that run Russian and non-Russian crudes on separate production trains must show evidence, such as a refinery attestation, that the product came from the non-Russian train.

For refineries processing Russian and non-Russian crude together, evidence must be provided showing that no Russian crude was received or processed 60 days prior to the bill of lading date. Imports from refineries that claim to use Russian oil for domestic demand and non-Russian oil for exports on an aggregate basis will not be permitted.