Executives indicted for allegedly plotting South Korean shipyard's bankruptcy

Former SLS Group Chairman Lee Kook-chul recently filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in which 49 people have been indicted. This number includes Min Ryu-sung, former President of KDB, and Yoo Chang-woo, former President of KTIC.

According to documents submitted by Lee Kook-chul, in 2009, SLS Shipbuilding obtained a total of 77 ship orders from domestic and foreign customers. However, the defendants Min and Yoo permitted the construction of only 30 of the 77 ship orders on the grounds of corporate restructuring, and the remaining 47 vessels were to be withdrawn from the shipbuilding contracts. This then resulted in SLS incurring total losses equivalent to US$1.2 billion, which also includes the interest accrued on the 47 cancelled vessels.