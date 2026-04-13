European physical crude prices hit record $150 a barrel

The price of physical crude oil cargoes for prompt delivery to Europe hit a record high near $150 a barrel on Monday and those for Africa hit new peaks, according to LSEG data and traders, as the US plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz raised concern of a prolonged disruption to supplies.

The price of Brent crude futures - the benchmark price for oil in financial markets - rose six per cent for June delivery to more than $100 a barrel as the US Navy prepared to block ships to and from Iran via the Strait of Hormuz after Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the war.

That is still far short of Brent's all-time high of $147 a barrel set in 2008.

However, the price of physical crude cargoes for immediate delivery is significantly higher as the effective closure of Hormuz since the war started on February 28 has sent buyers in Europe and Asia scrambling to secure supplies. The outright price of North Sea Forties crude reached $148.87 a barrel on Monday, LSEG data showed, exceeding its 2008 peak.