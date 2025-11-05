EuroHoldings to acquire first product tanker for $31.83m

EuroHoldings has announced it has signed a memorandum of agreement to acquire its first tanker, the Hellas Avatar, for $31.83 million. The 49,997 DWT medium-range (MR) product tanker was built in South Korea in 2015 and is being acquired from an affiliated party. The vessel is expected to be delivered in mid-November 2025.

The company stated the acquisition will be financed with a combination of conventional debt and equity. An independent committee of directors was formed to evaluate and approve the transaction.