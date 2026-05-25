Euroholdings reports first-quarter profit, acquires product tanker

Greek shipowner Euroholdings reported a first quarter net profit of $2.4 million on net revenues of $7.6 million for the period ended March 31, 2026.

These figures represent an increase from the net revenues of $2.9 million recorded during the same period of 2025, when a one-off vessel sale gain of $10.23 million inflated the previous year's net profit to $11.1 million.

An average of three vessels were owned and operated during the quarter, earning an average daily time charter equivalent rate of $28,388.