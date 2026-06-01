EU weighs freezing oil price cap at $44 to prevent Russian windfall

The European Commission may propose leaving the G7 price cap on Russian crude unchanged at its July review, in an effort to curb Moscow's windfall from the Iran war and the ensuing oil price shock, EU diplomats said on Monday.

The commission floated this idea in meetings with European Union envoys over the weekend as a possible element in its forthcoming 21st package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine. The Group of Seven nations and allies, with the exception of the US, agreed to set a moving price cap last year to make it more effective.

The countries cut the price from $60 per barrel to $47.60 to reflect lower average oil prices and in January, they revised the price down to $44.10. The aim of the price cap, set in late 2022, was to reduce Russia's sources of revenue without creating an oil price shock.