EU: We do not expect immediate energy security impact from Iran conflict

The European Commission does not expect the widening conflict in the Middle East to have any immediate impact on the European Union's security of oil and gas supplies, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Oil prices rose by nine per cent on Monday and benchmark Dutch wholesale gas prices rose more than 25 per cent, after shipping in the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted by retaliatory Iranian attacks, following initial bombing by Israel and the US that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Most tanker owners, oil majors and trading houses have suspended energy shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, trade sources said. The strait is a conduit for more than 20 per cent of global oil and around 20 per cent of the world’s liquefied natural gas.

"Our analysis is that there is no immediate security of supply concern for the European Union," a commission spokesperson told a news conference.