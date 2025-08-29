EU sanctions, higher exports drive up Russian tanker rates in August

Freight rates for Russian crude shipments from Baltic ports to India have risen in August, driven by fresh European Union sanctions and increased demand for tankers after higher loading volumes this month, trade sources said and shipping data showed.

The cost of shipping Urals crude from Baltic ports such as Ust-Luga to India has climbed to about $6 million per one-way trip, up from $5.3 million to $5.5 million in July and early August.