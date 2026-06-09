EU moves to choke Russian oil revenue with 21st sanctions package

The EU has proposed a 21st package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, heavily targeting the country's banks and crypto networks as well as drone production, oil traders and refiners, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday.

The new package will propose listing 170 individuals and entities. These include close to 90 banks - the biggest in one go - and would take the total number of listed banks to over 100, or more than half of Russia's 213 internationally connected lenders.

The banks will come under the full weight of EU sanctions including asset freezes, travel and transaction bans. The package will be presented to EU ambassadors on Wednesday for negotiations. Sanctions require unanimity to be adopted.