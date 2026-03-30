EU ministers to align energy strategy following Iran war

European Union energy ministers will hold talks on Tuesday to co-ordinate their response to the disruption to oil and gas markets triggered by the Iran war, an internal EU briefing document showed.

Europe's heavy reliance on energy imports has left it exposed to spiralling prices since the key shipping route the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed and Tehran started attacking energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

European gas prices have jumped more than 70 per cent since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.

Ministers are invited to, "indicate which concrete measures could be put in place to address the tightening of the oil and gas markets in a co-ordinated manner," the EU document read.