EU begs US to strictly enforce G7 price cap on Russian oil

The European Commission begged the United States on Tuesday to strictly enforce the G7 price cap on Russian oil after Washington announced on Monday it was waiving certain oil-related sanctions as a way to ensure supply and lower ​prices.

Oil prices surged to $119 a barrel on Monday, their highest levels in almost four years, on fears of Persian Gulf output cuts and disrupted exports by tanker.

G7 finance ministers said on Monday they were ready to release oil from strategic reserves to help lower prices, if necessary.