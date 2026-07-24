Escalating conflict fails to stop ADNOC from launching seventh crude tender

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is offering crude in a tender, its seventh issued since the start of June, even as shipping disruptions and fighting in the Middle East have escalated, trade sources said on Friday.

ADNOC offered crude loading from August to October. The producer added that any bid from buyers at a discounted differential would be automatically rejected, the sources said.

Bid submission is due on July 27 and valid until at least July 29.

Buyers can load their cargoes from UAE ports inside the Persian Gulf such as Zirku and Das Island, the port of Fujairah outside the gulf or ship-to-ship transfers offshore Fujairah or Malaysia, said one of the trading sources.