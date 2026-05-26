ES Group to sell oil product tanker for $5.6m

Singaporean marine group ES Group has agreed to sell an oil product tanker for $5.6 million to an unnamed third-party buyer. Its wholly-owned subsidiary ES Jewel signed a binding memorandum of agreement on May 26 to dispose of the Singapore-flagged vessel, ES Jewel.

Built in China in 2008, the vessel has a capacity of 13,654 DWT. The buyer, established in 2006, is involved in the import-export and distribution of liquid and dry bulk commodities and is purchasing the tanker for fleet expansion.

According to ES Group, the sale price represents a discount of approximately 6.7 per cent to the vessel's current market value of $6 million as of March 19, 2026.