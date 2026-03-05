Erik Thun Group orders two product tankers for restricted waterways

Swedish firm Erik Thun Group has commissioned two specialised product tankers designed for operation in constrained waterways and “niche” ports. The company confirmed the order as part of a strategy to meet specific regional cargo requirements.

Dimensions for these vessels will comply with Lake Vänern regulations while maintaining a shallow draft capability. According to Erik Thun Group, the new design allows for a cargo intake increase of approximately 10 per cent compared to previous generations of similar tankers.

The tankers are scheduled for delivery from Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit between 2028 and 2029 and will be operated by the group's Thun Tankers unit.