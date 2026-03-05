Erik Thun Group orders two product tankers for restricted waterways

Swedish firm Erik Thun Group has commissioned two specialised product tankers designed for operation in constrained waterways and “niche” ports. The company confirmed the order as part of a strategy to meet specific regional cargo requirements.
Dimensions for these vessels will comply with Lake Vänern regulations while maintaining a shallow draft capability. According to Erik Thun Group, the new design allows for a cargo intake increase of approximately 10 per cent compared to previous generations of similar tankers.
The tankers are scheduled for delivery from Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit between 2028 and 2029 and will be operated by the group's Thun Tankers unit.
“These vessels will be engineered for the realities of our trade with restricted approaches, tight locks, and future cargo needs,” stated Joakim Lund, Chief Commercial Officer of Thun Tankers.
Measuring 89 metres in length and 13.35 metres in width, each vessel will have a deadweight tonnage of 4,500. Ice Class 1A specifications will be applied to the tankers, which include a cargo capacity of 5,000 cubic metres.
Passage through specific regional infrastructure is ensured by an air draft of 18.24 metres while the vessels are in ballast.