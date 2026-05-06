Equinor: Iran war lifts Asia-Pacific interest for Norwegian petroleum products

Equinor has seen a surge in interest for energy exports out of Norway from customers as far afield as Australia after the Iran war curbed exports of petroleum and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Persian Gulf, the energy group said on Wednesday.

The conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for energy exports from producers in the Gulf, especially affecting clients in Asia. The closure has resulted in the loss of 12 million barrels of oil per day and has also hit the supply of refined products such as diesel and jet fuels, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal told reporters after presenting the company's first-quarter earnings.

Europe's biggest producer of oil and gas reported its highest quarterly earnings in three years, lifted by high output and rising petroleum prices caused by the war.