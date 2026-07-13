Eni chief calls for reduced dependence on controlled maritime routes

The global oil market will break out of its roughly $80-$100 range by the first quarter of 2027 at the latest, boosting inflation and reducing energy demand, if the Middle East conflict continues, Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Italian state-controlled group Eni said.

The release of stockpiles has helped to keep crude prices largely within that range so far, he said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper published on Saturday.

The strategy carries growing risks because global reserves are finite, he said.

"The long-term solution is greater energy security through diversification of supply sources and routes," he said.