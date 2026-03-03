Emerging markets face broader strain from oil shock beyond inflation

The war in Iran and the resulting surge in energy prices will impact emerging markets well beyond inflation to broader pressures on external balances, currencies and capital flows, analysts warn.

Brokerages, including J.P.Morgan and Bernstein, expect Brent prices to rise above the $100 mark if the conflict continues as Tehran has vowed to close the Strait of Hormuz and said it would fire on any ship trying to pass the crucial shipping route for oil and gas.

Brent crude futures were up $5.63, or 7.2 per cent, at $83.36 a barrel by 12:54 GMT after touching their highest since July 2024 at $85.12.

"A mere 10 per cent rise in oil prices can deteriorate current account balances (for emerging markets) by 40-60 basis points. Prolonged increases would only deepen these deficits," analysts at ING said in a note, adding that Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Philippines are the most exposed.

The US and Israeli air war against Iran widened, with Israel attacking Lebanon and Iran responding with strikes against energy infrastructure in Gulf countries and against tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Global financial markets have been rattled by the conflict, with both the emerging market equities and currency indexes falling to three-week lows as investors sought the safety of the US dollar.