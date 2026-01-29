Ecomar JV acquires final methanol dual-fuel tanker in series

Ecomar, a joint venture formed by Singapore-based vessel operator Hafnia and French petroleum shipping company Socatra, took delivery of a new MR chemical tanker in a ceremony in China on Tuesday, January 27.

Ecomar Gironde is the final one in a series of four ships, each of which has an LOA of 183 metres, a beam of 32 metres, a draught of 11 metres, a deadweight of 49,500, a service speed of 14.5 knots, and IMO Type II tanks for storing chemical cargo.

Construction of all four vessels was undertaken by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Guangzhou Shipyard International beginning in 2023.