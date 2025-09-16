Eastern Pacific Shipping's newest product tankers floated out

China's Guangzhou Shipyard International has launched two new product tankers ordered by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).
The ships are the third and the fifth vessels in a series of eight 111,000DWT LNG dual-fuel crude oil/product oil tankers built for EPS. Atlantic Majesty (pictured), the second ship in the same series, was launched earlier this year at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.
Design work on the series was provided by CIMC Ocean Engineering Design and Research Institute.
Upon completion, each tanker will have an LOA of 249.9 metres, a beam of 44 metres, a depth of 21.5 metres, and a structural draught of 15.2 metres. Up to 132,000 cubic metres of liquid cargo can be carried in the onboard tanks.
The tankers will each be powered by a 6G60ME main engine from MAN driving a large propeller. Vortex fins and energy-saving ducts will help improve propulsion efficiency.
The ships will comply with IMO Tier III emissions standards and EEDI phase III requirements.