Eastern Pacific Shipping to exit from chemical tanker segment

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) will exit from the chemical tanker segment through a combined en-bloc transaction with Ace Tankers and Womar Tankers.
EPS expects the transaction to be completed this week, subject to customary closing conditions. The company said the move is part of its effort to align its fleet portfolio with its long-term growth strategy.
The EPS chemical tanker fleet currently comprises 14 vessels, including three newbuildings, ranging from 19,000 to 26,000 DWT and commercially managed through the Ace Quantum Chemical Tankers (AQCT) pool.
Following completion of the transaction, seven vessels will continue to be managed by AQCT, while the remaining seven vessels, including the newbuildings, will be managed by Womar Tankers.
The vessels will also be renamed under Ace’s and Womar’s new ownership.
EPS said its departure from the chemical tanker sector will enable it to further concentrate its resources and investments on its core business segments and future growth opportunities.
EPS currently has an orderbook of more than 150 vessels across multiple segments.