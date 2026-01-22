Eastern Pacific Shipping places order for two VLCCs with Chinese yard

Hengli Shipbuilding Dalian, a subsidiary of Guangdong Songfa Ceramics, has entered into an agreement for the construction of two 306,000 DWT very large crude carriers (VLCC) for single-purpose vessel companies under Eastern Pacific Shipping.

The total value of the transaction is estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million.

Guangdong Songfa Ceramics stated that because the amount involves confidential commercial information, the specific figure is exempt from disclosure. However, the company confirmed that the contract value exceeds 50 per cent of its audited main business revenue from the most recent fiscal year.