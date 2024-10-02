Eastern Pacific Shipping orders additional Aframax tankers from Chinese yard

Designed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation's (CSSC) Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), the vessels will each have an LOA of 249.9 metres, a beam of 44 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 113,600. Each ship will also have an IMO Tier III-compliant dual-fuel main engine.

EPS had placed earlier orders for four 113,600DWT crude tankers from the same series as well as another four LNG-fuelled 5,500CEU vehicle carriers. The vehicle carriers will also be built by Xiamen Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.