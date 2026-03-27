Dubai crude premium halved as sellers flood the market

The spot premium for Dubai crude has slumped by more than half to hit its lowest level in three weeks after more sellers emerged and piled on offers while TotalEnergies remained the sole bidder, according to traders and data collated by Reuters.

The premium for the Middle East benchmark that prices millions of barrels of crude imported by Asia dropped sharply to about $17 a barrel at the market close on Thursday, down more than 60 per cent from $51.20 a barrel against Dubai swaps in the previous session, underscoring severe price volatility due to the US-Israeli war with Iran which has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sellers such as Unipec, Vitol, Shell and BP started offering Dubai an hour before the trading window opened on Thursday, three of the people said.