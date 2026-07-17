Dual Middle East shipping lane threats push oil prices to weekly gain

Oil prices rose by three per cent on Friday after the US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Persian Gulf, with shipping threatened by a potential Red Sea closure on top of the restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose by $2.49, or 2.96 per cent, to $86.72 a barrel by 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.48, or 3.14 per cent, at $81.43.

For the week, both benchmarks were headed for a 14 per cent increase, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI set for its second. Diesel refining margins hit record highs on Friday, with low-sulphur gasoil futures touching $66.25 over Brent crude.