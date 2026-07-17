Drones strike ExxonMobil-chartered tanker at Caspian Pipeline terminal

An oil tanker chartered for loading oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal off Russia's Black Sea coast was attacked and damaged by two drones on Friday, CPC said.

Sources told Reuters the vessel, the Suezmax-class Nordic Zenith, had been chartered by US oil major ExxonMobil.

CPC did not identify any party as responsible for the incident. The past week has seen a sharp escalation in attacks by both Russia and Ukraine on shipping in the Black and Azov seas, marking a new phase in a war that has until now mainly been fought on the ground and in the skies.