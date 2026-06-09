Drone strikes drive 18 per cent annual drop in Russian fuel exports

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports slipped three per cent on the month to around 3.03 million tonnes in May and plunged 18 per cent from 3.7 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, as relentless Ukrainian drone attacks on key ports and refineries curbed fuel loadings, data from market sources and LSEG showed.

Ultra-low-sulphur diesel shipments from Primorsk, Russia's biggest outlet for diesel exports, fell last month to 1.375 million tonnes, down five per cent from April, the sources said.

A number of Russia's major refineries were hit by drone strikes in May, including the Lukoil-owned NORSI refinery, Rosneft's Ryazan refinery and Surgutneftegaz-owned Kirishi refinery - one of the country's biggest diesel producers.