Drone strikes drive 18 per cent annual drop in Russian fuel exports

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports slipped three per cent on the month to around 3.03 million tonnes in May and plunged 18 per cent from 3.7 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, as relentless Ukrainian drone attacks on key ports and refineries curbed fuel loadings, data from market sources and LSEG showed.
Ultra-low-sulphur diesel shipments from Primorsk, Russia's biggest outlet for diesel exports, fell last month to 1.375 million tonnes, down five per cent from April, the sources said.
A number of Russia's major refineries were hit by drone strikes in May, including the Lukoil-owned NORSI refinery, Rosneft's Ryazan refinery and Surgutneftegaz-owned Kirishi refinery - one of the country's biggest diesel producers.
Although diesel production in Russia fell by around 10 per cent in May, exports changed slightly, as traders raced to capitalise on surging fuel prices driven by tensions surrounding the Iran war.
To meet the seasonal rise of domestic demand, Russia could consider tightening oversight over exports in coming months.
In May, Turkey and Brazil continued to dominate as top buyers, snapping up the bulk of available cargoes, shipping data showed.
Still, tankers carrying a combined 300,000 tonnes of diesel have yet to declare their discharge ports, according to LSEG data.
Another group of vessels carrying about 300,000 tonnes of Russian diesel is heading to anchorages near Port Said in Egypt and Limassol in Cyprus for ship-to-ship transfers. The final destinations of these cargoes are unclear at the moment.
Beyond the key buyers, Morocco, Ghana and Egypt also emerged as major importers of Russian diesel cargoes in May, according to shipping data.
(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow Editing by Louise Heavens)