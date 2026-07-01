Drone attacks force collapse in Russian seaborne fuel exports

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports plunged in June, collapsing by 39 per cent from the previous month to around 1.8 million tonnes and falling 46 per cent from 3.35 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, as waves of drone attacks forced unplanned shutdowns at key domestic refineries, data from market sources and LSEG showed.

Ultra-low-sulphur diesel shipments from Primorsk, Russia's biggest outlet for diesel exports, slumped by more than half compared with May to just 623,000 tonnes, based on traders' estimates and Reuters calculations.

Russian authorities have not taken a decision yet on banning diesel exports, but traders suggest exports of ULSD could decline to minimal levels or "almost nothing" in July amid prolonged unplanned maintenance on some major refineries and strong domestic demand.