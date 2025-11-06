Dorian LPG reports $55.4m net income for Q2 FY26

Dorian LPG has reported a net income of $55.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company, which released its investor highlights for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, reported a strong fleet-wide time charter equivalent (TCE) earning of $53,725 per day. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $46.4 million.

The company’s fleet, which operates in the Helios LPG Pool, achieved an average TCE of $53,119 per day for the pool.

Market conditions were supported by a four per cent year-on-year growth in global seaborne LPG volumes, with US waterborne exports also increasing by four per cent year-on-year.