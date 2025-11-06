Diesel shipments from Russia drop sharply in October

Russia’s seaborne diesel and gasoil exports fell four per cent in October from September to about 2.37 million tonnes, as seasonal and unplanned refinery outages reduced fuel output, according to market sources and LSEG data.

Exports of ultra-low-sulphur diesel via Primorsk, Russia’s largest outlet for diesel shipments, fell 5.7 per cent month-on-month to 0.906 million tonnes, the market sources said.