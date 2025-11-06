Diesel shipments from Russia drop sharply in October

Russia’s seaborne diesel and gasoil exports fell four per cent in October from September to about 2.37 million tonnes, as seasonal and unplanned refinery outages reduced fuel output, according to market sources and LSEG data.
Exports of ultra-low-sulphur diesel via Primorsk, Russia’s largest outlet for diesel shipments, fell 5.7 per cent month-on-month to 0.906 million tonnes, the market sources said.
Turkey remained the leading buyer of Russian diesel and gasoil, with imports up one per cent to one million tonnes, LSEG data showed.
Shipments to Brazil continued their sharp decline, dropping 73 per cent to just 74,000 tonnes. Amid shrinking Russian supplies, Brazil has boosted diesel imports from the United States, India, and the United Arab Emirates, according to LSEG data. Brazil relies on imports for roughly 20 per cent of its diesel consumption.
Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, and Libya were also among the top importers of Russian diesel and gasoil last month, shipping data indicated.
Meanwhile, traders noted increased diesel shipments from Russian ports to ship-to-ship transfers near Limassol port, the Laconian Gulf and Port Said anchorage, a possible sign that recent US sanctions are having an impact.
Several tankers carrying around 100,000 tonnes of diesel from Russian ports have also yet to declare their destination, according to LSEG data.
