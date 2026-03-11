Diesel markets, upended by Middle East conflict, threaten global economic slowdown

Surging diesel prices are threatening to slow global economic activity as the war in the Middle East pressures supplies of both the industrial fuel and the type of crude oil most suited to produce it, traders and analysts said.

Diesel has been in tight supply for years due to disruptions from Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and Western sanctions on Moscow's exports. The Israel-US war with Iran worsens supply worries as Tehran has been disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which between 10 and 20 per cent of global seaborne diesel supplies flow.

"Diesel is the most exposed product to this conflict structurally," Shohruh Zukhritdinov, founder of Dubai-based Nitrol Trading, said. "Diesel underpins freight, agriculture, mining and industrial activity, making it the most macro-sensitive barrel in the system."

The diesel supply loss associated with the Strait of Hormuz disruptions is about three to four million barrels per day, or roughly five to 12 per cent of total global consumption, energy economist Philip Verleger estimated. Another 500,000 bpd of diesel will be lost due to blocked exports from Middle East refiners, he added.