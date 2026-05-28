Did TotalEnergies use US Navy movements to front-run the oil market?

French oil major TotalEnergies made the decision to buy large amounts of Middle East crude in March after its traders noticed the US Navy amassing ships near the Persian Gulf in February, its CEO told French newspaper Le Figaro in an interview published on Thursday.

"Our oil traders — and it's their job — noticed that the US Navy was massing ships around the Persian Gulf in February. They decided to take a position counter to the market, which was trending down at the time, and to buy, saying something was about to happen," CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

The Iran war broke out on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched large airstrikes on Iran.