DHT Holdings reports surge in Q4 and full year 2025 profits

DHT Holdings has posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

DHT Holdings reported shipping revenues of US$143.9 million in Q4 2025 compared to shipping revenues of US$130.8 million in Q4 2024. The increase from the 2024 period to the 2025 period includes US$28 million attributable to higher revenue per day, partially offset by US$14.8 million attributable to a decrease in total revenue days resulting from a smaller fleet size.

The company had a net profit of US$66.1 million, or earnings of US$0.41 per basic share and US$0.41 per diluted share, in Q4 2025 compared to a net profit of US$54.7 million, or earnings of US$0.34 per basic share and US$0.34 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. The increase was mainly due to a US$7.5 million increase in operating income, along with a US$3.9 million decrease in net financial expenses.