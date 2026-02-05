DHT Holdings reports surge in Q4 and full year 2025 profits

DHT Holdings has posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.
DHT Holdings reported shipping revenues of US$143.9 million in Q4 2025 compared to shipping revenues of US$130.8 million in Q4 2024. The increase from the 2024 period to the 2025 period includes US$28 million attributable to higher revenue per day, partially offset by US$14.8 million attributable to a decrease in total revenue days resulting from a smaller fleet size.
The company had a net profit of US$66.1 million, or earnings of US$0.41 per basic share and US$0.41 per diluted share, in Q4 2025 compared to a net profit of US$54.7 million, or earnings of US$0.34 per basic share and US$0.34 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. The increase was mainly due to a US$7.5 million increase in operating income, along with a US$3.9 million decrease in net financial expenses.
The company reported shipping revenues of US$497.2 million for full year 2025 compared to US$567.8 million in 2024. The decrease from the 2024 period to the 2025 period includes US$40.1 million attributable to a decrease in total revenue days resulting from a smaller fleet size and US$30.4 million attributable to lower revenue per day.
Other revenues for 2025 were US$1.2 million compared to US$3.9 million in 2024 and relate to technical management services provided. The decrease is due to a reduction in the fleet size for which the company provides third-party technical management services.
Other income for 2025 was US$1 million, which related to the distribution of equity received from The Norwegian Shipowner’s Mutual War Risk Insurance Association. There was no other income for 2024.
The company recorded a gain of US$52.9 million in 2025 related to the sale of DHT Scandinavia, DHT Lotus and DHT Peony. There was no gain on sale of vessels in 2024.
DHT Holdings had net profit of US$211 million, or income of US$1.31 per basic share and US$1.31 per diluted share, for full year 2025 compared to net profit of US$181.5 million, or income of US$1.12 per basic share and US$1.12 per diluted share in 2024.
The increase from 2024 to 2025 was mainly due to a US$52.9 million gain on the sale of DHT Scandinavia, DHT Lotus and DHT Peony, which contributed to an overall US$14.3 million increase in operating income, along with a US$15 million decrease in net financial expenses.