DHT Holdings profit surges in first quarter of 2026

DHT Holdings reported a net profit of $164.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, marking a significant rise from the $44.1 million recorded during the same period in 2025. This result was supported by shipping revenues reaching $186.3 million, compared to $118.2 million a year earlier.

The company attributed the revenue growth to higher daily earnings, though this was partially offset by a decrease in revenue days due to a smaller fleet size. A $60 million gain from the sale of the vessels DHT Europe and DHT China was included in the quarterly results.

Both ships were delivered to their new owners by March 30, resulting in net cash proceeds of approximately $95 million. DHT Holdings also agreed to sell the DHT Bauhinia for $51.5 million.