DHT Holdings issues Q2 2026 business update

DHT Holdings projected daily time charter equivalent earnings of $126,700 for its fleet during the second quarter of 2026, according to a company business update.

This average rate comprises spot market earnings of $162,600 per day for its very large crude carriers alongside $90,800 daily for those on time charter.

The company calculated these quarterly figures based on 2,012 revenue days, of which 1,007 were classified as spot days. Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2026, approximately 48 per cent of the available spot days have already been booked at an average daily rate of $139,700 on a discharge-to-discharge basis.