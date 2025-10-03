Data shows Russian diesel shipments by sea declined in September

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports dropped 20 per cent in September from August to about 2.4 million tonnes, as unplanned refinery outages triggered by Ukrainian drone strikes curbed production, data from market sources and LSEG showed.

Several major refineries were hit by drones in August and September, including Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, Lukoil's Volgograd refinery and Rosneft's Samara group of refineries.