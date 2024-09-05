Danish court fines Greenpeace for blocking transit of tankers carrying Russian oil

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 3, Greenpeace Danmark said the fines were imposed for what the group claims were "peaceful protests against Danish and European imports of Russian oil in March 2022."

Specifically, Greenpeace activists had deliberately placed themselves in the path of oncoming tankers carrying Russian oil through Danish waters. The group said it resorted to these actions as an expression of solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of the February 2022 Russian invasion.