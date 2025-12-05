d’Amico Tankers secures two-year charters for MR vessels

d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has announced that its operating subsidiary, d’Amico Tankers, has signed two new time charter agreements with an unnamed counterparty.
The agreements cover one MR1 vessel and one MR2 vessel. The MR1 has been chartered for a minimum of 23 months up to a maximum of 25 months, while the MR2 has been fixed for a minimum of 23 months up to a maximum of 26 months.
The company described the daily hire rates for both contracts as "highly profitable."
Following the conclusion of these agreements, DIS updated its estimated forward contract coverage.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company has fixed 57 per cent of its available vessel days at an average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of approximately $23,384 per day.
For the full year 2026, coverage stands at 42 per cent at an average rate of $23,256 per day, and for 2027, coverage is 16 per cent at $22,214 per day.
Carlos di Mottola, CEO of d’Amico International Shipping, stated, “I am pleased to announce the conclusion of these two time-charter agreements...Coverage through these new contracts is aligned with our current commercial strategy, which seeks to manage market risk, through a balanced mix of spot exposure and time-charter contracts.”