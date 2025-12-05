d’Amico Tankers secures two-year charters for MR vessels

d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has announced that its operating subsidiary, d’Amico Tankers, has signed two new time charter agreements with an unnamed counterparty.

The agreements cover one MR1 vessel and one MR2 vessel. The MR1 has been chartered for a minimum of 23 months up to a maximum of 25 months, while the MR2 has been fixed for a minimum of 23 months up to a maximum of 26 months.