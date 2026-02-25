d'Amico Tankers secures increase in time charter coverage

New agreements were signed for one MR1 and one MR2 for 12 months each. d’Amico Tankers further secured a 24-month contract for one Eco-LR1, which includes a one-year extension option at a higher rate.

Following these deals, d’Amico International Shipping reported that 54 per cent of its available vessel days for 2026 are fixed at a daily rate of approximately $23,492. It stated that coverage for 2027 stands at 22 per cent at a rate of $23,528 per day.

The company estimated that one per cent of its available vessel days for 2028 are currently fixed. This portion of the fleet is secured at a daily rate of $26,444.