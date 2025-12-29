d'Amico Tankers orders two methanol-ready MR1 tankers

These vessels, which feature a deadweight tonnage of 40,000, are expected to be delivered in April and July 2029. d'Amico Tankers also holds an option to order one or two additional ships of the same type within three months of the signing.

Currently, the company fleet consists of 29 double-hulled product tankers across the MR, Handysize, and LR1 segments. The owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels have an average age of approximately 9.5 years.