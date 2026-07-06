d'Amico International Shipping signs two-year charter contract for MR2 tanker

Tanker operator d'Amico International Shipping announced that its subsidiary, d'Amico Tankers, secured a two-year time charter agreement for one of its MR2 vessels.

The contract was signed with an undisclosed oil major at what the company described as a "highly profitable" daily rate.

Following the agreement, d'Amico estimated its forward contract coverage for the second half of 2026 at 53 per cent of available vessel days, fixed at a daily time charter equivalent rate of approximately $23,700.