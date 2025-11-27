d’Amico International Shipping sells oldest vessel for $19.5m

d’Amico International Shipping has announced that its operating subsidiary, d’Amico Tankers, has signed a memorandum of agreement for the sale of the Glenda Meryl. The vessel, a 47,200 DWT MR product tanker, was built in 2011 by Hyundai Mipo in South Korea.

The total consideration for the sale is $19.5 million. The Glenda Meryl is currently the oldest vessel in the company's fleet and is scheduled for delivery to the buyers before the end of December 2025.