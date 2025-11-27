d’Amico International Shipping sells oldest vessel for $19.5m

d’Amico International Shipping has announced that its operating subsidiary, d’Amico Tankers, has signed a memorandum of agreement for the sale of the Glenda Meryl. The vessel, a 47,200 DWT MR product tanker, was built in 2011 by Hyundai Mipo in South Korea.
The total consideration for the sale is $19.5 million. The Glenda Meryl is currently the oldest vessel in the company's fleet and is scheduled for delivery to the buyers before the end of December 2025.
The transaction is expected to generate approximately $14.5 million in cash, net of commissions and the reimbursement of the vessel's outstanding bank debt.
Carlos di Mottola, Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping, stated that following this transaction, and the sale of two sister ships earlier this year, the proportion of the company's fleet comprising “eco-design” vessels will reach 93 per cent by the end of the year.
He added, “It represents another important milestone in the execution of our strategy to operate a modern, fuel-efficient fleet.”