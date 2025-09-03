CSSC Shipping reports mixed half-year results amid global trade shifts

Chinese ship leasing firm CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company reported mixed financial results for the first half of 2025 as it navigated a volatile global shipping market. The company saw a rise in revenues but a drop in overall profit compared to the same period in 2024.

The firm's total revenue for the six months ending on June 30 was HK$2.02 billion ($258.1 million), a slight increase of 2.7 per cent year-on-year. This was primarily driven by a 15.4 per cent increase in operating lease income from its integrated shipping services. However, this was partially offset by a 12.2 per cent decline in revenue from financing services as some projects were completed in late 2024 and early 2025.