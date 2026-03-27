CSSC Shipping reports 2025 revenue growth despite tax provision impact

CSSC Shipping Hong Kong reported revenue of HK$4.044 billion ($518.49 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 0.2 per cent increase from the previous period. The company confirmed that profit for the year fell by 8.1 per cent to HK$1.981 billion.

This decline was primarily attributed to the implementation of OECD pillar two tax rules, which required a tax provision of HK$186.4 million. Management observed that profit would have risen by 0.6 per cent to HK$2.167 billion if this specific tax impact were excluded.

Revenue from integrated shipping services rose by 11.6 per cent to HK$2.533 billion following the addition of eight container vessels during the previous year. In contrast, financing services revenue fell by 14.4 per cent to HK$1.511 billion due to a lower loan and lease receivables balance.