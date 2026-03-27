CSSC Shipping reports 2025 revenue growth despite tax provision impact

CSSC Shipping Hong Kong reported revenue of HK$4.044 billion ($518.49 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 0.2 per cent increase from the previous period. The company confirmed that profit for the year fell by 8.1 per cent to HK$1.981 billion.
This decline was primarily attributed to the implementation of OECD pillar two tax rules, which required a tax provision of HK$186.4 million. Management observed that profit would have risen by 0.6 per cent to HK$2.167 billion if this specific tax impact were excluded.
Revenue from integrated shipping services rose by 11.6 per cent to HK$2.533 billion following the addition of eight container vessels during the previous year. In contrast, financing services revenue fell by 14.4 per cent to HK$1.511 billion due to a lower loan and lease receivables balance.
The group fleet reached 135 vessels by December 31, 2025, including 114 operating vessels with an average age of 4.5 years. Ten new vessel orders were secured during the year with a total contract value of $519 million.
To manage financing costs, the company issued CNY1 billion ($138.1 million) in three-year offshore fixed-rate bonds in November 2025. It also entered into a CNY10 billion financial services framework agreement to broaden funding channels through December 31, 2027.
The board of directors recommended a final dividend of HK$0.05 per share, bringing the total annual payout to HK$0.16. CSSC said this payment is expected to be made by August 31, 2026.