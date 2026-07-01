CSSC Shipping enters sale and leaseback agreement for ammonia carrier

CSSC Hong Kong Shipping has secured a sale and leaseback agreement for an ammonia carrier through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, Fortune VLAC I.

The subsidiary agreed to acquire the vessel from Singaporean marine transport provider Jal Pari before leasing it back to the seller for a 120-month period.

Under the terms of the transaction, Fortune VLAC I will purchase the vessel for a consideration of $99.185 million which is subject to adjustment based on the shipbuilding contract.